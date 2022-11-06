Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE NUS opened at $34.15 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

