Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 500 ($5.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.36) to GBX 1,290 ($14.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($16.49).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LON OCDO opened at GBX 634 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 571.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 754.72. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.99. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Insider Activity

About Ocado Group

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 422,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,147,098.86).

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.