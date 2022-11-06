OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 1,572,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in OGE Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

