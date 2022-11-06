Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.19.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.