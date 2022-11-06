Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

