Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

