ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

