ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 2,976,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,073. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

