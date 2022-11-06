Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,938 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,955 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.