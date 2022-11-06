Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0339

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $97.52 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00595940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.90 or 0.31041944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

