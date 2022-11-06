OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.83 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $88.83 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.58 or 0.30922729 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.