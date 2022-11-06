Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.92%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

