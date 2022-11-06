PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PACW opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 102,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

