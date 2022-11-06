PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is Brooktree Capital Management’s Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for about 11.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 1.49% of PAR Technology worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 33.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 133,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $73.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.