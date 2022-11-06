Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.60-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $12.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

