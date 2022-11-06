Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Partners Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

PTRS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

