Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004730 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $934.91 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001243 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000177 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
