Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004730 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $934.91 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001243 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000177 BTC.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

