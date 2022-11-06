PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.18-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.09 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,464,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.