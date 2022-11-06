PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

PCTEL Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

