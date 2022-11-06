Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $8.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

