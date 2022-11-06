Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $203.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.87. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

