Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2,004.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388,825 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 203,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.