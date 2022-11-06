Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $47.22. 24,528,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,730,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.