Piper Sandler Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $60.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

