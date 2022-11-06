Piper Sandler Raises Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $14.50

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Udemy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UDMY opened at $14.51 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

