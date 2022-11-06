PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PLDT stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 35.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

