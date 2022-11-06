PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
PLDT stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
