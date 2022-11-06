PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPL also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

PPL stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PPL by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

