PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. PPL also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.
PPL Stock Up 1.6 %
PPL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 3,519,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.77.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Stories
