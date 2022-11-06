PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. PPL also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

PPL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 3,519,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

