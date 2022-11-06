Prime Number Acquisition I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 9th (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Prime Number Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 9th. Prime Number Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of PNACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Prime Number Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Prime Number Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000.

About Prime Number Acquisition I

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

