Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

PROF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 456.27% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 657.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 896,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 778,386 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 441,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Featured Stories

