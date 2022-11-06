Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
PROF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 456.27% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
