Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,952. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

