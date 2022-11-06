Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.80. 3,141,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.