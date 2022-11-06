Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 6,929,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.