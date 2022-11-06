Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.31 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.15. 4,623,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,366. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

