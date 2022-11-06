Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,494. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

