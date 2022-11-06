Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,829 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Salesforce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Down 4.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,265,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,059. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

