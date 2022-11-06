Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,367 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,399. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.40.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.