Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,207 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.