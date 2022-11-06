Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.