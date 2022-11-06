QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Stock Up 3.1 %

QCR stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at $6,402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

