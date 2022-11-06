Qtum 1-Day Volume Tops $40.28 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00014132 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $313.09 million and approximately $40.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.65 or 0.07622748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00090854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00034920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00070217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,400,574 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

