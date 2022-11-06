Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.15-$6.39 EPS.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,034. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

