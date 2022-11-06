Quantum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,962.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00019373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $180,962.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.11624365 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,963.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

