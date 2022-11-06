QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.10 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $111.10 million and approximately $147,116.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.11 or 0.99990615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145972 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,983.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.