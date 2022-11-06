Radio Caca Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and $18.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.54 or 0.01667320 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005698 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033664 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.01827314 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

