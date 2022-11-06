Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 521,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,489. The stock has a market cap of $878.76 million, a PE ratio of -485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.99. Radware has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Radware

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

