Raydium Market Cap Hits $74.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $74.33 million and $12.01 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,694,309 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

