Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.28. Reading International shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 21,923 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Reading International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

