Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.