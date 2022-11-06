Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

