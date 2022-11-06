Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.