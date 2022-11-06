Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Lowered to $251.00 at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.80.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $300.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.90. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,053,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

